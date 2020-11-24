Theatre royalty Paul Capsis and iOTA team up to bring the glam rock glory, and we are so ready

Cabaret emcee Paul Capsis plus Mad Max: Fury Road scene-stealer iOTA. If you aren’t already in then who even are you?

Sydney Festival showdown Rapture: a song cycle of Desire and Ecstacy, Murder and Mayhem takes over the harbourside Headlands pop-up stage and is billed as glam rock taster of the forthcoming new musica. It features reworked pop masterpieces from the likes of Megan Washington, Blondie and The Kinks. You can be sure this is gonna be wild, and you won’t want to miss it. Just in case you’re still umming and ahhh-ing, Jethro Woodward will be on guitars, accompanied by staggering video art from Nick Roux.

Moving from exquisite string quartet to ’70s love ballads, come prepared for songs that swing from ancient to blaspheme, from evangelical love-fest to demented exorcisms of the soul. Sydney Festival artistic director Wesley Enoch says, “You can imagine those two, like this extraordinarily talented duo, where they’re just going to go into wild and crazy places. And just really get out there. I can’t wait.”

Neither can we. Tickets are $25, with the show lighting up Barangaroo at 8.30pm on Saturday, January 16 and Sunday, January 17, 2021. We are not worthy.