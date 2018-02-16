Michelle Law's comedy, about a family of Chinese women living in the Sunshine Coast suburbs, makes its Sydney debut
Michelle Law (co-author of Sh*t Asian Mothers Say with her brother Benjamin) debuted this play at La Boite in Queensland, in 2017. It focuses on a family of three Asian women living in the Sunshine Coast suburbs: recently-divorced mother Pearl (Hsiao-Ling Tang, in Rice at Griffin in 2017), who is running the local Chinese restaurant; her eldest daughter Zoe (Alex Lee, of ABC TV’s The Checkout); and teenager Mei (Courtney Stewart).
Law wrote in her La Boite program note, “The Wong family women are real to me because they were inspired by people I know: generous, assertive, resilient women who hold the world on their shoulders.”
|Venue name:
|Belvoir St Theatre
|Contact:
|Address:
|
25 Belvoir St
Surry Hills
2010
|Price:
|$37-$72
|Event website:
|https://belvoir.com.au/productions/single-asian-female/
Belvoir St Theatre $37-$72
Belvoir St Theatre $37-$72
Belvoir St Theatre $37-$72
Belvoir St Theatre $37-$72
Belvoir St Theatre $37-$72
Belvoir St Theatre $37-$72
Belvoir St Theatre $37-$72
Belvoir St Theatre $37-$72
Belvoir St Theatre $37-$72
Belvoir St Theatre $37-$72