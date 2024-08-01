"Not now, not ever": discover everything that led up to the iconic speech

When our nation's first female prime minister Julia Gillard roasted Tony Abbott in 2012 with the words: “I will not be lectured on sexism and misogyny by that man, I will not. Not now, not ever,” the Misogyny Speech (as it’s now known) immediately became one of the most iconic in Australian history.

Not only did the famous words launch a thousand memes and feminist awakenings across the country, but also a play. Penned by Joanna Murray-Smith and directed by Sarah Goodes, Julia takes us back to Gillard's childhood, tracing the path of events that led to that pivotal day in the House of Representatives.

Following a sold-out premiere season in 2023, Sydney Theatre Company is bringing the smash-hit show back as part of its 2024 season for a special encore run. The formidable Justine Clarke will be reprising the titular role of Julia Gillard, in a performance that Time Out reviewed as “purely magnificent”, and Jessica Bentley will return as the quiet observer on stage whose presence evokes the impact Gillard's speech has had on a generation.

Taking over the Drama Theatre at the Sydney Opera House from September 5, Sydney will be the last stop on the production's national tour. Grab your tickets now for what is sure to be one of the most talked about theatrical experiences of the season.