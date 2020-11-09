The debut play from ABC foreign correspondent and theatre-lover Sally Sara looks at how you readjust to life back home

Award-winning ABC journalist Sally Sara adds playwright to her many accomplishments with new Belvoir St Theatre show Stop Girl. Drawing on her own experiences as a foreign correspondent, it stars Sheridan Harbridge (Prima Facie) as a renowned front-line reporter used to throwing herself into the most dangerous situations worldwide. It's also the first show to return to actual Belvoir St, after a sojourn at the Seymour Centre.

But now she’s back home in Australia and has to readjust to the new normal. How has the country she knows and loves changed while she’s been away? Has she really been able to process everything she’s been through overseas?

Opening on March 20, 2021 and running through April 25, this insightful look at what it takes to maintain a high-pressure career like this and then settle into a totally different rhythm is ably tackled by An Enemy Of The People director Anne-Louise Sarks.

Belvoir artistic director Eamon Flack says Sara is a great theatre lover who has an insatiable hunger for the stage. “She goes and sees everything, so she’s got good acquired instincts. She’s also one of the great journalists. It’s her job is to tell stories and to find the salient details that unlock that story. And that’s the job of a playwright. She’s very well set up to do it.”

There’s a core truth to the play borne of Sara’s experience. “The play begins in Afghanistan, then it comes home to Australia. And it’s really about what happens when a person has been torn away from what normal life is and has to find their way back. In that way, it’s a good post-lockdown story: what happens when it’s all interrupted and you can’t settle back again?”

Flack’s been thoroughly impressed with Sara’s work on the show so far. “It doesn't feel like working with a beginner. It’s a very fine piece of writing.”