Celebrate the incredible achievements of tennis star Evonne Goolagong with this uplifting centre court show

Who needs to get hung up on the wild words of Margaret Court when we have the legendary Evonne Goolagong to get inspired by instead? That's the joy of Sunshine Super Girl, bringing the love to Sydney Festival from January 8-17, 2021.

Following a tradition started by Counting and Cracking, then picked up by Black Ties, the show involves Sydney Town Hall being totally transformed, becoming centre court for this uplifting bio-play that traces Goolagong's incredible journey from the country town of Barellan to becoming the first Indigenous woman to win a Grand Slam, and then racking up another 13 of them for good measure.

Sure to be a winner, the show has been written and directed by Andrea James and stars the marvellous Katie Beckett in the title role. Full of hope for the kind of country we can be, this promises to be one of the hottest tickets in this year's Sydney Festival. Artistic director Wesley Enoch says, “It’s a beautiful thing, because this is a homegrown story of a Wiradjuri woman who went on to be number one in the world. It’s got real charm and it’s hilarious, plus 2021 is 50 years since Evonne won Wimbledon.”