Time Out says

Marquee? More like Marqueen! It's the battle of the queens, with the best of Australia and New Zealand's RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 1 talent teaming up to transport fans to a world of song, dance and all things sparkly with their world-class drag prowess at the Star Sydney's Supercharged Drag Spectacular.

For one day only on Saturday, August 13, Melbourne's own Art Simone will try to out-sing Auckland's Anita Wigl’it in her first Sydney performance since Season 1. Expect big hair, show-stopping costumes and plenty of sass. Plus, there may be a couple of VIP surprise performances from other fan favourites too.

Kicking off from 3pm to 6pm, Marquee’s take on the classic drag brunch designed for queens who don’t get out of bed till midday, the Supercharged Drag Spectacular will offer up a decadent grazing-style menu. Think multi-coloured popcorn, naughtily nice beer sliders with rainbow slaw and all-you-can-eat antipasto. There’s also a complimentary colourful cocktail on arrival and two hours of non-stop bubbles, wines and premium beers as guests strut and sashay their way across the dancefloor. Those wanting to top up on spirits and cocktails will also be able to order from the bar.

Beyond the sips and snacks, the ticketed soiree will be pulling out all the stops, inviting guests to bust a move amongst the queens on a rainbow spotlight-filled dancefloor, enjoy musical interludes by star performers on Marquee’s state-of-the-art sound system and even venture out of the main event space at Boombox to a hidden library filled with make-up stations courtesy of the MAC glam squad. For Drag Race Down Under fans, Marquee will also be livestreaming the latest and greatest moments from Season 2.

Tickets are now available for $70 plus booking fee.

Ready to start your engines? We got to know the Sydney stars of Drag Race Down Under Season 2.