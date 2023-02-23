Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Lies We Were Told

  • Theatre
  • ARA Darling Quarter Theatre, Sydney
  1. Actors dancing and singing on stage
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Young man standing on a car with arms raised
    Photograph: Supplied/Joshua Morris
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Young woman holding a small box on stage
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Real teenagers share true stories in this moving production that explores the lies that we grow up believing

Shopfront Arts Co-Op is partnering with Monkey Baa Theatre Company to return their sold-out production The Lies We Were Told as part of the Sydney WorldPride Amplified season.

Created by a group of teenagers who share their real stories, The Lies We Were Told pulls on the heart strings of us all, exploring the beautiful and terrible lies that young people are told growing up. 

The cast share personal experiences and verbatim texts, picking apart the often damaging social scripts that young people are pressured to uphold. 

The Lies We Were Told calls for the most damaging lies to stop being told, with one of the cast members, Sunny Morris, standing up as a role model for young people. Sunny will present her story as a young trans woman, taking on the gender binary and confronting the biggest lie told to her as a child – that she was not a girl, even though she has always known in her heart who she really is. 

“Young People have more to offer than people give them credit for. Not only do they have great ideas for the world they want to build, they have great ideas full stop,” said the director, Natalie Rose.

The Lies We Were Told will be playing at ARA Darling Quarter Theatre from February 21 to 23. Tickets are still available right now, and you can snatch one up by clicking right here.

Written by
Jasmine Lopez

Details

Event website:
www.monkeybaa.com.au/shows/the-lies-we-were-told
Address:
ARA Darling Quarter Theatre
1-25 Harbour St
Sydney
2000
Price:
$32

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!