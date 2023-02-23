Time Out says

Real teenagers share true stories in this moving production that explores the lies that we grow up believing

Shopfront Arts Co-Op is partnering with Monkey Baa Theatre Company to return their sold-out production The Lies We Were Told as part of the Sydney WorldPride Amplified season.

Created by a group of teenagers who share their real stories, The Lies We Were Told pulls on the heart strings of us all, exploring the beautiful and terrible lies that young people are told growing up.

The cast share personal experiences and verbatim texts, picking apart the often damaging social scripts that young people are pressured to uphold.

The Lies We Were Told calls for the most damaging lies to stop being told, with one of the cast members, Sunny Morris, standing up as a role model for young people. Sunny will present her story as a young trans woman, taking on the gender binary and confronting the biggest lie told to her as a child – that she was not a girl, even though she has always known in her heart who she really is.

“Young People have more to offer than people give them credit for. Not only do they have great ideas for the world they want to build, they have great ideas full stop,” said the director, Natalie Rose.

The Lies We Were Told will be playing at ARA Darling Quarter Theatre from February 21 to 23. Tickets are still available right now, and you can snatch one up by clicking right here.