Hannah conspires to cure her society's ills with eighteen months of neo-fascism. What happens next made headlines

Button-pushing indie company Ratcatch Theatre made a splash at the Old 505 Theatre in 2019 with Van De Maar Papers and had been set to follow up that success with sophomore show The Linden Solution at KXT last year. We all know why that didn’t go ahead as planned, but the company is back after a slightly longer production period than normal.

And it sounds like the company is going to set tongues wagging again when the run opens on May 26. Civil servant Hannah Marr has an idea as to how to make society great again. Confronted with a town that has gurgled into stagnation with a little help from extended drought, boomer greed and extended and millennial apathy, she’s hit upon a questionable idea. She’ll refashion neo-fascist policies to get the town working again. Unfortunately, the quiet Australians of Linden take to the 18-month imposition of 'sanitised' hate all too easily.

Written by Alexander Lee-Rekers and directed by Camilla Turnbull, The Linden Solution is a dark mirror version of a confessional TED-talk that blurs the lines of what’s playing out in our own backyard. An unflinching look at dog-whistle politics, propaganda and extremism in contemporary Australia, it’s billed as an Our Town for the alt-right era.

