The beloved French novella may by 75+, but it's still transfixing kids of all ages

We all need a little magic in our lives sometimes, which is why a lush new production of beloved kids’ book The Little Prince is just the ticket. Adapted from the 1943 novella by French author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, it tells the story of a boy who travels through the desert here on Earth, and then up into the stars in search of distant worlds. It's a treat for audiences of all ages, delving into the nature of humanity.

Brought to life on the Joan Sutherland stage at the Sydney Opera House by choreographer and director Anne Tournié, this adaptation embraces circus, dance and astounding video projections to bring the adventure to life. It was a massive hit at the Folies Bergère in Paris in 2019 and is sure to wow Sydneysiders with its huge scale, immersive visuals and stirring score by Terry Truck.

Opera House head of contemporary performance Ebony Bott says: “The Little Prince is a timeless tale that continues to resonate with both children and adults with its universal themes of loneliness, friendship, love and loss. This unmissable production, under the direction of Anne Tournié, uses movement and innovative technology to relay the delicate and eloquent poetry of the original masterpiece to the delight of audiences big and small.”

