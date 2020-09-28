Eryn Jean Norvill plays every role in this fresh take on Oscar Wilde's magnificently creepy novel

Like the macabre, accursed painting in the attic, this new take on the Oscar Wilde classic horror The Picture of Dorian Gray has transformed. Originally slated to open mid-year, it will now round out STC’s 2020 offering alongside Rules for Living. And while audiences will still be spaced out, thanks to new advice from the NSW government, capacity has been increased to half the house.

The outstanding Eryn Jean Norvill will take on every role in this brand-new adaptation by STC artistic director Kip Williams. Exploring the chaotically spiralling aftermath of a Faustian pact for eternal youth, it offers a fascinating insight into out selfie-obsessed times.

“I was having a conversation with a colleague of mine… about our culture’s obsession with youth, and our obsession with constructed identity and selfie culture, and we were talking about how you might make a work that could start to unpack and challenge those ideas,” Williams says. “Dorian Gray feels like a timely piece to investigate.”

All the more so now, given our months lost in the digital desert. Speaking of which, the show will use the live video technology that Williams deployed to such remarkable effect in Suddenly, Last Summer and The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui.

This production continues the collaboration between Williams and Norvill, who first worked together on a 2013 staging of Romeo and Juliet which reframed the action through Juliet’s perspective. So you can be sure Wilde’s story will be approached with a very contemporary eye.

Tickets are currently on hold until spacing requirements are ironed out, but you can sign up to the STC email here for more info and we’ll keep you updated as soon as we can. Existing ticket holders will get first dibs in late October to re-book, or you can refund. But as Dorian’s tempter Lord Henry infamously says, “The only way to get rid of a temptation is to yield to it.”

