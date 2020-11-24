Join stunning Circus troupe Gravity and Other Myths for an unforgettable show at Barangaroo

Music and circus collide in astonishing ways as one of our finest acrobatic troupes, Gravity and Other Myths, fields 30 of their mesmerising team for The Pulse this Sydney Festival. Even better, each performer is paired with a choir singer to create a seething mass of sound and vision. Plus the whole shebang is set against the stunning surrounds of new pop-up main stage the Headlands, with the Sydney Harbour Bridge as their dazzling backdrop.

Prepare for real heart in mouth squeals as death defying stunts are propelled into the stratosphere by soaring vocals. Composer Ekrem Eli Phoenix’s score leans into the human heart’s BPM to match racing pulses, and the performers will swirl within a web-like structure sparkling with mesmerising lighting.

Sydney Festival artistic director Wesley Enoch says it's sure to entrance. “Australia always loves to watch the human body pushed to the extreme. Gravity and Other Myths would normally have around four companies touring the world, and while they’ve all been grounded by international border closures, we’re making the most of this opportunity to snap them up for the festival.”

Be sure to snap up tickets to this short but unforgettable run – from January 6-10, 2021 at a very affordable $25 a pop. Now that is worth singing and shimmying about.