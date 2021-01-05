If you loved The Credeaux Canvas, this modern American classic is likely to get you flying high too

Audiences flocked to the catch The Credeaux Canvas at Flight Path Theatre in Marrickville when shows took off again in the harbour city last year. If you thought that saucy art heist show was hot, then it’s time for another trip.

Dubbed smart, sexy, funny and provocative, playwright Neil LaBute’s The Shape of Things touches down at the newly refurbished Flight Path from January 8-31. And funnily enough, it’s also intrigued by the sweet Venn diagram spot in the centre of art and sex. The title is a reference to the future of art and the shock of the new. Adam is a nice guy, a shy man until his life is changed almost overnight when he meets Evelyn. Taking charge of his life and his body, she re-shapes him in a new image. Examining gender roles, it carries a sting in its tail.

Adapted into a hit film starring Paul Rudd, the 2003 STC production featured Brendan Cowell and Leanna Wallsman. Seen as a modern American classic, this new staging, directed by Les Solomon, casts The Credeaux Canvas’ Samson Alston alongside Georgia Brindley, Tayman Jamae and Olivia Hall Smith. “I was particularly keen to present this play,” Solomon says, “It’s something of a companion piece to The Credeaux Canvas. Both plays question what constitutes a work of art, what is real and what is not. It’s a tantalising, enthralling comic drama.”

