Circus, comedy, magic and live music and come together in this family-friendly spectacle from the producers of The Illusionists and Circus 1903

At this point, it seems like producer Simon Painter is almost single-handedly behind the Opera House's family-friendly summer circus offering: it started with The Illusionists in 2012, which he subsquently spun into a franchise, and every year has seen a new fusion of spectacle, entertainment and skill – most recently, Circus 1903. The Unbelievables brings together a broad church of 'entertainers' from around the world, and takes in ballroom dancing, acrobatics, aerial routines, magic, and a live six-piece band – all wrangled by New York stand-up and master of ceremonies Harrison Greenbaum.