Grab the kids and explore Sydney’s new cultural precinct at this free weather-proof day out

If you’ve been curious about the recently opened Walsh Bay Arts Precinct, the city’s newest cultural precinct, this is your chance to explore it for free at this wet-weather-friendly event for all ages.

This weekend for one day only on Saturday, October 8 (10am-4pm), a free public program of events will be presented across the architecturally acclaimed precinct, encompassing the historically significant Pier 2/3 and Wharf 4/5 on the foreshore of Sydney Harbour.

The Walsh Bay Arts Precinct Open Day will offer a series of free, one-off experiences, workshops and performances hosted by its resident performing arts companies across the entire precinct. The Open Day highlights the dynamic cultural offerings and world-class facilities of its resident companies including the Australian Chamber Orchestra, Australian Theatre for Young People, Bangarra Dance Theatre, Bell Shakespeare, Gondwana Choirs, Sydney Dance Company, Sydney Theatre Company and Sydney Philharmonia Choirs.

Presented exclusively for the Open Day will be a panel discussion featuring the artistic directors of the Walsh Bay Arts Precinct resident companies. Bell Shakespeare will host a behind-the-scenes tour inviting people into the rehearsals of the upcoming world premiere of musical The Lovers, and there are lots more activities for kids and grownups alike.

