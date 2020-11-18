This super-fun musical adaptation of the heartfelt Adam Sandler film is coming to the State Theatre

Tizzy up your hair and whip out your powder blue dinner suits, because The Wedding Singer – the Musical Comedy is coming to Sydney. The megahit show will slow dance into the State Theatre in July 2021, following sold-out runs in the on Broadway and London’s West End.

The hilarious musical comedy is based on the 1998 Adam Sandler movie of the same name, which follows the story of a wedding singer who is stood up at the altar, only to fall in love with a waitress who is unfortunately engaged to another man. The film is a love letter to the 1980s, with big hair and even bigger shoulder pads.

The Wedding Singer – the Musical Comedy features music from Matthew Sklar (Elf the Musical) with the book by Chad Beguelin and Tim Herlihy (Herlihy is also responsible for writing The Wedding Singer film as well as Happy Gilmore and Billy Maddison).

Producer David Venn says he couldn’t be happier to walk down the aisle with this show afteran extremely challenging year. “It’s such a joyful, nostalgic romp of pure rom-com fun, and hopefully just what the doctor ordered.”

Tickets go on sale from December 1, and you can join the waitlist here. Don’t be left standing on your lonesome. This is one party you don’t want to miss.

