Jagged Little Pill the Musical
If you're an Alanis stan who has been singing ‘All I Really Want’ since they announced, and then postponed, the arrival of Morissette’s hit musical Jagged Little Pill in Sydney, then do we have some massive news for you. Rogue Traders and Neighbours alumna Natalie Bassingthwaighte – the beloved star of musical hits including Chicago, Chess, Grease, Rent and more – will star in a limited sneak peek of the hit show this summer. Opening at the Theatre Royal from December 2-19, it will mark the grand reopening of the joint following a swish multimillion-dollar refurbishment. Tickets are on sale now. The whole jam-packed cast has just been announced, including musical theatre darling Maggie McKenna as Jo (best known for originating the title role in Muriel's Wedding the Musical, they also blew our socks off in Fun Home and just returned from performing in the US tour of Dear Evan Hansen), Tim Draxl as Steve Healy (television's A Place to Call Home), Aydan as Phoenix (Fangirls) and the musical theatre debut of Emily Nkomo as Frankie Healy. Bassingthwaighte, who is also soon to appear on cinema screens playing Elvis’ step-mum in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming biopic starring Tom Hanks, is stoked to take on the lead role of under-pressure Mary Jane Healy in this musical drama that weaves in Morissette’s biggest songs from the smash hit album Jagged Little Pill. “I am beyond excited and privileged to be part of this incredible show,” Bassingthwaighte says. “I have such admiration for the