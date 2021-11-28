Time Out Says

To date, four Theatre Royals have raised a curtain on this site in the CBD, dating back almost as long as Sydney has existed. The current incarnation, a Harry Seidler-designed architectural treasure, was opened in 1976 within the MLC Centre, replacing the 1875 Theatre Royal, and for decades, it reigned as one of Sydney's most hallowed Broadway-style venues, hosting the Australian premieres of both Cats and The Phantom of the Opera, the latter running for a whopping three years and seen by more than a million thetregoers.

However, in 2016, long overdue for a glow-up, the theatre closed its doors. But not for good. Plans were afoot to make significant upgrades and extensions to the MLC Centre that would revitalise the heart of the CBD as a vibrant entertainment, retail and nightlife hub.

Five years later, and the Theatre Royal has undergone a top-to-bottom upgrade of both its front-of-house and backstage facilities. Reopened to the public on November 29, it's now the crowning jewel in the ambitious multibillion-dollar 25 Martin Place development.

The venue is under the management of Trafalgar Entertainment, one of London's most experienced theatre operators.