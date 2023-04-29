Live cinema and detailed miniatures collide with science fiction in this inventive show

Time Out says

Using an innovative blend of science fiction tropes, live cinema and exquisitely detailed 1:8 miniatures, UFO follows a group of young people tasked with keeping tabs on a grounded spaceship on the edge of a regional town. It comes from re:group performance collective, the same group behind Coil at the Sydney Opera House last year – which our critic called "a near perfect mix of format and function" in his four-star review. This new one is presented as part of Griffin Theatre Company’s artist development program, Griffin Lookout.

“I think re:group performance collective is just doing something that nobody else is doing at the moment,” Griffin’s artistic director Declan Greene says.

“On one end of the scale, you have this kind of really exciting moment that's represented by stuff like [Sydney Theatre Company’s cine-theatre productions] The Picture of Dorian Gray and Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, which have this sophisticated use of video in live performance… that is like big, expensive, spectacular stuff. But what re:group do on a much smaller scale, I think it's equally sophisticated and more accessible to other artists.”

UFO is playing at the SBW Stables Theatre in Kings Cross from April 18-29. Find tickets over here.

