A play about putting on a play, it burns the so-called allies who can't listen and learn from women

If you’ve been fired up by the national conversation about men in power abusing their privilege then you’ll want to check out Ulster American at the Seymour Centre. A searing satire spearing wolves that wear woke clothing, David Ireland’s provocative and brutally funny play takes aim and does not miss.

Oscar-winning actor Jay thinks he has scored the perfect role to reconnect with his roots in the wake of Brexit madness, thanks to Northern Irish playwright Ruth’s powerful political play. It’s being staged in the West End by a self important director, and of course both men think they are (a) invaluable allies and (b) know more about her work than she does. Described as a ferocious comedy set in the post-#MeToo world of show business that hasn’t really changed all that much, madness and mayhem await in this staging presented by Outhouse Theatre Co.

Ulster American won the 'Best of Edinburgh' Award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and scored rave reviews at Adelaide Festival. The show will bow at the Seymour from May 13-29, with tickets $33-$49. Directed by Shane Anthony (Anatomy of a Suicide at The Old Fitz), it stars Harriet Gordon-Anderson (Bell Shakespeare’s Hamlet), Brian Meegan (Ensemble’s The Norman Conquests) and Jeremy Waters (Outhouse’s The Flick).

"The writing of David Ireland grabbed me immediately. Here was a playwright who would go out on a limb to interrogate troubling and complex questions," Outhouse artistic director Jeremy Waters says. "I found his work rippling with humour, intelligence and theatricality. Ulster American covers a lot of ground in 80 super-charged minutes. It is rare to find satire this sharp, provocative and compelling. A play that explores power, privilege and consent also seems particularly timely."

