Velvet Rewired

  • Theatre, Musicals
  • Sydney Opera House, Sydney
Time Out says

Relive the glory and glitter of the disco era when Velvet Rewired returns to the Sydney Opera House

Disco is back, baby! It’s time to dust off your sequin jumpsuit and polish the mirror ball, because the Studio at Sydney Opera House is set to play host to a sparkly cast of acrobats, aerialists and vocalists this summer in Velvet Rewired.

The new show premiered at the 2020 Adelaide Fringe Festival to rave reviews. Starring the inimitable Marcia Hines  who is reprising her role as ‘the Diva’ from the original Velvet production Velvet Rewired transports audiences back to the 1970s when the heels were high, the hair was big and the parties were wild. It tells the story of a young man on a journey of self-discovery and redemption, while also paying homage to Studio 54, the famed New York nightclub that was all about glamour and excess.

At the helm of this production is award-winning theatre director Craig Ilot (he also directed the 2015 stage version). Joining Marcia Hines in key roles is a talented line-up of performers, including hula hoop extraordinaire Craig Reid. And with an epic soundtrack featuring dance floor anthems like ‘It’s Raining Men’ by the Weather Girls, ‘Ain’t Nobody’ by Chaka Khan and Rufus, and the Patrick Hernandez classic ‘Born to be Alive’, it promises to be a euphoric celebration that will have you singing along in your seat.

Velvet Rewired runs from December 22 to February 5. Tickets for this cabaret spectacular are available now, so if it’s a guaranteed good time that you’re after with a sprinkling of disco fever thrown in this is the show for you.

Time Out editors

Details

Event website:
www.sydneyoperahouse.com/events/whats-on/cabaret/2022/velvet-rewired.html
Address:
Sydney Opera House
Bennelong Point
Sydney
2000
Price:
$59.90-$94.90
Opening hours:
Various times

Dates and times

