Off with her head? Hopefully star of stage and screen Genevieve Lemon will find a more sympathetic audience online than in the snooty courts of yore

Paramatta institution the Riverside Theatres’ digital showcase continues with a night of music and self-deprecating laughter in Welcome to the Masque.

The livestreamed gig, taking place on Sunday, August 23 at 5pm, brings stage and screen star Genevieve Lemon (Billy Elliot, Top of the Lake) together in concert with composer, musical director and Olympic Games opening and closing ceremony maestro Max Lambert.

They’ve drawn on the great theatrical tradition of the ‘masque’. All the rage in the European courts of the 16th and 17th century, these elaborate performances would involve artists of all stripes trying to impress snooty nobility with their best shot. It could be all-singing, all-dancing, a dramatic flourish, or a comic huzzah. Or all of the above. Even architects got in on the act, trying to outdo each other with whizz-bang sets.

Luckily Lemon doesn’t have to please QEII in this digital update for the 21st century (and for those who prefer to stay at home and be entertained). Though given the one-time-only, snooze-you-lose gig will be beamed live across the world wide web, there’s nothing to say that HRH won’t tune in.

As for Lemon’s best foot forward? Lockdown has significantly reduced the Helpmann Award-winning celebrity’s goals. She’ll explore her worries about body image, her career and other comically tinged acts of self-reflection. The perfect wingman, Lambert will offer musical support as Lemon sings her way through her favourite hits from the likes of Joni Mitchell and Carole King. There will also be a guest appearance from celebrated hair and make-up artist Lauren Proietti, who promises to deliver a special surprise (yes, we’re intrigued).

Captured professionally by multiple cameras, the concert sounds heaps of fun. Even better, you get to pay what you think, starting from $18. All proceeds are divided by the artists and the venue, so let them entertain you while helping to keep the future of theatre alive in Sydney. Now that is a right royally good idea.

Want more digital theatre? Stream Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice.