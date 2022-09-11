Sydney
Who’s Afraid

  • Theatre, Comedy
  • Belvoir St Theatre, Surry Hills
Danielle Cormack and Nicole da Silva in Who's Afriad
Photograph: Four One One Productions/Kasper Wensveen
Time Out says

Over one wild night, this searingly funny satire puts two gay couples and a turkey baster to the test

Led by Danielle Cormack (Wentworth, The Secret She Keeps) and Nicole da Silva (Wentworth, Carmen), this original new Australian stage play was penned by one of Australia’s leading queer screenwriters, Sarah Walker (recent credits include The Twelve and The Secrets She Keeps).

Two urban gay couples come home from a double-date at the theatre to see Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, trying to decide if they want to have a baby together. What ensues is a funny, rapid-fire, chaotic “party” in which the couples vie for who will donate the sperm and who will carry the child.

As bushfires and climate disasters rage in the outside world, politics, relationships and personal ethics are raging inside the house. Through alcohol-fuelled sex, dancing and witty repartee, four flawed but relatable human beings wrestle with what it takes to become a family in these complex, uncharted times. 

Who’s Afraid is presented by Four One One productions, the creative brainchild of Danielle Cormack and Nicole da Silva, on a mission to disrupt the narrative both on and off screen. You can catch its world premiere at Belvoir Street 25A downstairs from August 24 to September 11. Snatch tickets here.

Want more? Check out the best shows to see in Sydney this month.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
belvoir.com.au/productions/whos-afraid/
Address:
Belvoir St Theatre
25 Belvoir St
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Contact:
mail@belvoir.com.au
Price:
$20-$25

Dates and times

