Hugo Weaving and Wayne Blair co-star in this haunting new play marking the return of STC

Angus Cerini’s The Bleeding Tree was one of the best Australian plays to premiere in recent years. Starting life in the tiny Griffin Theatre, it picked up a Helpmann Award for Best Play, then enjoyed an encore season at Sydney Theatre Company (STC).

After being postponed by you-know-what, his follow-up Wonnangatta will now get the joyous fanfare it deserves. Directed by Jessica Arthur, ithe show has been relocated from a planned run at the Sydney Opera House to the STC's Roslyn Packer theatre. Seating has been reduced from 880 to 147 audience members a night, and masks will be mandatory.

The Australian gothic mystery play explores the 1917 Wonnangatta murders from the perspective of two friends of the victim. Played by Hugo Weaving and Wayne Blair, the men arrive on a farm to visit their friend, Jim Barclay. When he's nowhere to be seen, they set out for answers, and for justice.

“I always think of Angus’ plays as being akin to the experience of gathering around a campfire and having somebody tell you a terrifying ghost story,” STC artistic director Kip Williams says. “And it’s fabulous to have these two great Australian actors backing a new Australian work, because it doesn’t always happen.”

The play will now run from September 21 to October 31. Ticketholders to the planned SOH run will get first priority to rebook.

