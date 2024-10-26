Ever been to a yoga class with a kooky instructor on the Northern Beaches and wondered how far we’ve strayed from yoga’s South Asian roots? Do you ever wonder where the line is between wellness and corporate culture? Do you think lavender-scented pants could grant you eternal peace?

If these questions have ever crossed your mind, or at least piqued your interest, then you’ll love Yoga Play – a tongue-in-cheek exploration of the wellness industry and its pitfalls. Written by Dipika Guha and directed by the acclaimed Mina Morita, this uproarious production spotlights issues of cultural appropriation, exploitation, consumerism and fat shaming.

In Yoga Play, Joan, the newly appointed CEO of the struggling yoga apparel company Jojomon, faces the challenge of rescuing the brand from a scandalous past and dwindling sales. As Joan's innovative yet risky strategies unfold, the play delves further into cultural themes and thought-provoking commentary.

Thanks to a collaboration between the National Theatre of Parramatta and La Boite Theatre, the Australian premiere of Yoga Play will hit the stage at Riverside Theatres Parramatta from October 17.

With its razor-sharp wit and absurdist elements, you’ll be buckled over in belly laughs and maybe even a bit of downward dog too.

Catch Yoga Play from October 17 with a group offer of $50 per ticket if you bring four or more friends to the show. For more information and to buy tickets, head to the Riverside Parramatta website here.