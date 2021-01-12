Raise all undead hell with this hilarious horror spoof from the crazed mind behind The Producers

Goodness knows last year was a bit monstrous, which is why we’re more than a little excited for Hayes Theatre Co to raise from the undead in February after months of lockdown. They’ll reanimate with a spectacular new staging of comic genius Mel Brooks’ (The Producers) hilarious monster mash satirical musical Young Frankenstein.

Adapted by Brooks from his 1974 film of the same name, the show opened on Broadway and moved to London’s West End, where it accrued something of a cult following, much like the movie. Stitching bits and pieces of the old Universal horror movies together, the musical hinges on Frederick “it’s pronounced Fronk-en-steen” Frankenstein, grandson of the infamous mad scientist who first broke the boundaries of nature to summon forth new life from old. Our hero reluctantly travels to Transylvania, having inherited the family estate, and pretty soon he’s following in grandad’s footsteps with the aid of hunchbacked sidekick Igor and perma-yodelling lab assistant Inga. It all goes sideways from there in the most outrageously hysterical ways.

Brooks’ quickfire wit is a marvel to behold, and this Hayes production has been brought to life by the same stellar team that staged smash-hit American Psycho in 2019. Director Alexander Berlage re-joins choreographer Yvette Lee and designers Isabel Hudson and Mason Browne, like perfectly shaped body parts stapled together. Only Heaven Knows star Matthew Backer plays Frank alongside an impressive ensemble including American Psycho alumni Shannon Dooley and Ben Gerrard, as well as Amy Hack (Cry Baby) and Lucia Mastrantone, Olivia Charalambous, Nick Eynaud and Luke Leong-Tay in their Hayes debut.

“I am especially excited to have supreme funny human Matthew Backer leading the cast,” Berlage says. “In a year filled with uncertainty, fear, isolation, orange dictators, lies and collective anxiety we look forward to welcoming you back to the theatre with an outrageously theatrical night filled with frivolity, campery, naughtiness and maybe a few surprises here and there.”

Not long now until we can all scream, “Hayes is alllliiiiiiiivvveeeeeeee…”

Love theatre? Check out all the biggest shows around town this month.