Five inventive designers showcase their talents and the diversity of Western Sydney

Many of us who succumbed to the allure of chic tracksuits this year can attest to streetwear having well and truly passed into the mainstream. Now, five Western Sydney designers will be putting on an extremely hip runway show supported by Parramatta’s Information and Cultural Exchange, showcasing their streetwear collections.

On Saturday, November 21 from 7pm, the designers’ garments will sail down the runway, with each collection matched to the tunes of an emerging Western Sydney musician and set to the gorgeous backdrop of sculptural flower installations, thanks to local floral artist Kodi Graham. Filipio-Australian Nicole Olivera will show pieces exploring cultural identity in the diaspora, while Gillian and Natalie, the childhood best friends and artists who make up Chainmail, focus on using acid wash, tie dye and bleach techniques to create affordable and minimalist street wear. Each collection is informed by the designers’ backgrounds and values, challenging and exploring questions of identity, sustainability and ethical consumerism in fashion.

“From unisex streetwear to minimalist grunge and deconstructed designer denim, 100% West focuses on ethics and sustainability by imagining a fashion industry that works close to home,” Information and Cultural Exchange producer Morgan Graham says. “It’s a reminder that Western Sydney has always been a crucible of style, art and community and is a touchpoint for diverse and inspired work.”

Stream the show online for the price of a donation.