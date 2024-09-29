Subscribe
A rock concert
Photograph: Supplied | Amplified House
  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park

27 Club at Sydney Fringe

Celebrate music legends including Amy Winehouse, Janis Joplin and Kurt Cobain at this epic Sydney Fringe show

By Olivia Hart for Time Out in association with Amplified House
With the return of the Sydney Fringe Festival looming, it’s time to get those booking fingers at the ready – and we’ve got the perfect show to kick off the season with. 

After taking home the prize for Adelaide Fringe Festival’s ‘Best Music Award’ back in 2021 and the biggest selling music act in 2024, the rock show 27 Club is making its way to Sydney shores with an epic roster of Aussie talent paying homage to some of music’s greatest artists.

Experience the stories and music of legendary musicians including Janis Joplin, Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse, Jim Morrison and Jimi Hendrix who together make up the 27 club – an infamous list of talented artists who tragically passed away at the age of 27. 

Performing at Spiegeltent Festival Garden as part of Sydney Fringe Festival from August 30 to September 29, this live rockumentary will feature a stellar line-up of Australian music icons performing across the season including Sarah McLeod (of The Superjesus), Kevin Mitchell (of Jebediah), Carla Lippis (of Mondo Psycho), Dusty Lee Stephensen (of Wanderers), Justin Burford (of End of Fashion and Rock of Ages), Virginia Lillye (of The Voice) and Bek Jensen.

Each night is set to be a masterclass in rock ‘n’ roll, so be sure to snap up your tickets now which are on sale from $59. Grab yours here

Details

Event website:
sydneyfringe.com/events/27-club/
Address
The Entertainment Quarter
122 Lang Rd
Moore Park
Sydney
2021
Price:
$59-$79
Opening hours:
Varies

Dates and times

