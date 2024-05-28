Sydney
A busy festival with musicians performing on a stage
Photograph: Supplied | Central Coast

6 things to do on the Central Coast this June

Here’s how to experience some of the Central Coast’s best festivals, produce and theatre this month

By Olivia Hart for Time Out in association with What's On Central Coast
With its sprawling hinterland and charming seaside towns, the Central Coast is a wonderful place to visit any time of year – and this June you can explore even more of this beautiful region, with a month of celebratory events. Take in the area’s stunning coastlines on a half marathon, join in on the annual Harvest festival or take the whole family to a magical ballet performance that reimagines a classic fairytale.  

Here’s our top picks.

6 things to do on the Central Coast

Harvest Festival
Photograph: HILDA BEZUIDENHOUT

Harvest Festival

For one weekend only, the Central Coast will be taken over by its annual Harvest Festival, with visitors being treated to a celebration of food across 30 vibrant hubs in nine rural suburbs. Farmers will be on hand to give you a glimpse behind the gates with tours, fruit pickings and the chance to feed the animals. Plus, an epic food and wine fair will transform the historic village with plenty of local produce to buy and live music to enjoy. Kicking off on Saturday, June 8 until Sunday, June 9, head here for the full program.

Read more
5 Lands Walk
Photograph: Supplied | Central Coast

5 Lands Walk

Get your nature fix on a stroll along this 10km coastline where you’ll pass beaches, bush, back roads and five beachside villages – each of which are playing host to a day-long celebration on Saturday, June 22. Journey at your own pace from village to village and find creative sculpture installations, performance art, marine wildlife talks and live music in collaboration with the Aboriginal Peoples and the communities of Darkinjung Country.

Read more
Bay to Bay Running Festival
Photograph: Supplied | Central Coast

Bay to Bay Running Festival

Whether you’re a marathon runner or a newbie, the Central Coast’s Running Festival is back for its 20th year to get you up and off the couch this June 16. Taking place around the bay between Woy Woy and Gosford, you can sign up for a 5km, 12km or a kids 2km fun run, or for those up to the challenge there’s a 21km half marathon. Best of all? Every single participant will contribute to raising funds for local charities.

Read more
Karla Dickens, Embracing Shadows
Photograph: Supplied | Central Coast

Karla Dickens, Embracing Shadows

Wiradjuri artist Karla Dickens has assembled a range of her works to form the new exhibition Embracing Shadows, showcasing her 30 year career at Gosford Regional Gallery. From June 22 until August 11, you can attend this free exhibition that includes influential pieces exploring female identity and racial injustice, two themes that Dickens' work engages with in a profound and honest way.

Read more
The Snow Queen, Victorian State Ballet
Photograph: Supplied | Central Coast

The Snow Queen, Victorian State Ballet

Victoria State Ballet’s new adaptation of the classic fairy tale from Hans Christian Anderson’s The Snow Queen is coming to town for one-night only. This all-ages story tells the tale of young love and the quest to save a life. Marvel at stunning sets and elaborate costumes as the dazzling story comes to life at Laycock Community Street Theatre in Wyoming on Saturday, June 8.

Read more
Taste of Wyong and Toukley
Photograph: Supplied | Central Coast

Taste of Wyong and Toukley

Get a taste of Wyong and Toukley as the Central Coast suburbs are taken over for a day of food, fun and entertainment. Head down early to Wyong Town Park on Saturday, June 8 and Toukley Village Green on Saturday, June 22 and find roving entertainment, giveaways and local restaurants selling tasting boxes full of seasonal samples. No need to leave the kids behind—there’s a range of fun activities for the little ones, including a pop-up petting zoo with plenty of baby barnyard animals to coo over.

