For one weekend only, the Central Coast will be taken over by its annual Harvest Festival, with visitors being treated to a celebration of food across 30 vibrant hubs in nine rural suburbs. Farmers will be on hand to give you a glimpse behind the gates with tours, fruit pickings and the chance to feed the animals. Plus, an epic food and wine fair will transform the historic village with plenty of local produce to buy and live music to enjoy. Kicking off on Saturday, June 8 until Sunday, June 9, head here for the full program.
With its sprawling hinterland and charming seaside towns, the Central Coast is a wonderful place to visit any time of year – and this June you can explore even more of this beautiful region, with a month of celebratory events. Take in the area’s stunning coastlines on a half marathon, join in on the annual Harvest festival or take the whole family to a magical ballet performance that reimagines a classic fairytale.
Here’s our top picks.