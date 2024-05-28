For one weekend only, the Central Coast will be taken over by its annual Harvest Festival, with visitors being treated to a celebration of food across 30 vibrant hubs in nine rural suburbs. Farmers will be on hand to give you a glimpse behind the gates with tours, fruit pickings and the chance to feed the animals. Plus, an epic food and wine fair will transform the historic village with plenty of local produce to buy and live music to enjoy. Kicking off on Saturday, June 8 until Sunday, June 9, head here for the full program.