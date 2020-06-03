The author chats with Talking Sticks founder Mel Greblo about how we're all in this together

Avalon Beach fave Bookoccino has partnered with community storytelling group Talking Sticks to host an online fireside chat with the thought-provoking author of Women, Men and the Whole Damn Thing, David Leser.

That book looked at the roots of misogyny, the patriarchy, and the fraught history that has led us to where we are now. Writer Jane Caro said, “I started reading this book with my heart in my mouth and finished it with a profound relief. At last, a man has listened and understood. David Leser has taken women, their lives, their pain, their fears and their desires as seriously as he takes his own. It is all we ask.”

As the host of Living Room Conversations, a series of intimate online conversations curated by Talking Sticks, this chat with founder Mel Greblo at 7.30pm tonight will focus on this summer’s catastrophic bushfires, climate change, grief, the global pandemic, and how that affects us all.

You can sign up to listen in online here.