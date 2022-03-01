Time Out says

From February 23 to March 1, cult beauty and skincare brand Aesop is temporarily transforming into a queer library. The floor stock at its Paddington location will be cleared out to make way for thousands of volumes of books by LGBTQIA+ authors and allies, and you're invited to swing by and grab a book of your choice, for free.

This activation, which has already taken place at four Aesop stores across the world, aims to amplify queer voices in Melbourne during Australia's Pride festivities – aka Midsumma Festival and Mardi Gras. Among the shelves, you'll find books by authors like Gary Lonesborough, Jazz Money, Benjamin Law, Dr Yves Rees and Ellen van Neerven. In an effort to support independent bookstores, many of the volumes have been purchased from queer bookstore The Bookshop.

If you're keen to snag a free read, be sure to get there early: the New York and London queer libraries drew crowds that snaked around the block. For the full catalogue of titles and authors that will be on offer, head to the Aesop website.