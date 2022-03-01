Sydney
Timeout

Aesop Queer Library

  • Things to do, Literary events
  • Aesop Paddington, Paddington
  1. The Aesop Queer Library.
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. Aesop queer library fitzroy
    Photograph: Supplied
  3. Aesop queer library fitzroy
    Photograph: Supplied
  4. An employee at Aesop stocking shelves with LGBTQIA+ books for Aesop's Queer Library.
    Photograph: Supplied
Swing by and grab a book of your choice for free, no strings attached

From February 23 to March 1, cult beauty and skincare brand Aesop is temporarily transforming into a queer library. The floor stock at its Paddington location will be cleared out to make way for thousands of volumes of books by LGBTQIA+ authors and allies, and you're invited to swing by and grab a book of your choice, for free.

This activation, which has already taken place at four Aesop stores across the world, aims to amplify queer voices in Melbourne during Australia's Pride festivities – aka Midsumma Festival and Mardi Gras. Among the shelves, you'll find books by authors like Gary Lonesborough, Jazz Money, Benjamin Law, Dr Yves Rees and Ellen van Neerven. In an effort to support independent bookstores, many of the volumes have been purchased from queer bookstore The Bookshop

If you're keen to snag a free read, be sure to get there early: the New York and London queer libraries drew crowds that snaked around the block. For the full catalogue of titles and authors that will be on offer, head to the Aesop website

Adena Maier
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
Aesop Paddington
3a
Glenmore Road
Paddington
Sydney
2021
Contact:
www.aesop.com/au/r/aesop-paddington?q=Aesop+Paddington&storepage=true
02 9358 3382
paddington@aesop.com
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Mon-Wed 10am-6pm; Thu 10am-7pm; Fri 10am-6pm; Sat 9am-6pm; Sun 10am-5pm

