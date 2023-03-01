Sydney
Aesop Queer Library

  • Things to do, Literary events
  • Westfield Sydney, Sydney
  1. Aesop queer library fitzroy
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. The Aesop Queer Library.
    Photograph: Supplied
  3. An employee at Aesop stocking shelves with LGBTQIA+ books for Aesop's Queer Library.
    Photograph: Supplied
  4. Aesop queer library fitzroy
    Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Swing by and grab a book of your choice for free, no strings attached

It's back! From February 22 to March 1, cult beauty and skincare brand Aesop is temporarily transforming its flagship store on Pitt Street into a queer library. The floor stock at the CBD location has been cleared out to make way for thousands of volumes of books by LGBTQIA+ authors and allies, and you're invited to swing by and grab a book of your choice, for free.

This activation, which has already taken place at Aesop stores across the world, including in Melbourne in February during Midsumma Festival, aims to champion historically marginalised voices. With 45 titles to peruse, the Library presents a expansive view of the queer canon, with more than half the titles exploring BIPOC, trans and gender-non-conforming perspectives.

Bisexual poet and writer Omar Sakr, former international development adviser Shelley Parker-Chan, as well as queer author and artist Mimi Zhu are among those to be spotlighted as part of the initiative, which aims to demonstrate the power of literature to unite and liberate. Claire G. Coleman, a Noongar writer and poet, and queer activist Nevo Zisin will also be showcased

In an effort to support independent bookstores, many of the volumes have been purchased from queer bookstore The Bookshop in Darlinghurst. 

If you're keen to snag a free read, don't dawdle! We're told that there's massive lines snaking down Pitt Street, and books are collectible on a first come, first served basis. For the full catalogue of titles and authors that will be on offer, head to the Aesop website

Let's get proud! Check out our ultimate guide to Sydney WorldPride.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Dates and times

Buy
