After Dark at the Hyde Park Barracks

The UNESCO-listed site will transform into a night-time playground once every month

Once the sun goes down, the party kicks off at the Hyde Park Barracks. Once a month, for the duration of 2021, the heritage site in the middle of lush, green surrounds of Hyde Park will transform into a cultural hub with live beats, a pop-up bar and food offerings as part of Sydney Living Museums' After Dark series.

After Dark is part of the NSW Government's Up Late initiative that sees cultural institutions throwing open their doors well into the evening. At the series launch on 25 February, FBi Radio will curate a queer-friendly music line-up in the stony surrounds of the Barracks, with music from the likes of Okenyo and JamarzOnMarz, while the outdoor courtyard stage will be lit up by Stereogamous, performing a DJ set and take guests through a guided meditation. You'll also be able to hear the story of one of Australia’s earliest LGBTQI+ figures, bushranger Captain Moonlite AKA Andrew George Scott. Adam Lindsay, executive director of Sydney Living Museums and NSW State Archives will be joined on a fascinating panel by curator and crime specialist Nerida Campbell, criminologist and historian Dr Andy Kaladelfos, and artist Todd Fuller, who has created animations to bring the captain's story to life, which will be projected on the stone walls of the museum.



An Archie Rose gin pop-up bar will be slinging free drinks on arrival, and you'll get to purchase food provided by OzHarvest all night. Plus, a ticket to the event gets you complimentary entry until the next iteration of the After Dark series, so you can come back to take a look at your leisure.



Tickets are $25 per person. Book online. Save the date for future events on March 11, April 29, May 27 and June 24.