Air Combat Australia ANZAC Day Flypast

A breathtaking aerial flypast will be soaring over Sydney this weekend

Many of Sydney's ANZAC Day events and commemorations have had to be scaled back, digitised or cancelled altogether this year, due to the social restrictions in place around the nation. However, every Sydneysider will still be able to enjoy one annual spectacular in honour of our brave ANZACs, just by looking up.

Air Combat Australia has partnered with Paul Bennet Airshows to put on a breathtaking formation flypast that will pass over the whole of central Sydney and Parramatta on Saturday morning. Beginning above Camden at 8.45am, the aircraft will pass over Campbelltown at 8.50am, cross the Harbour at 9.05am before heading on to Manly and the North Shore suburbs at 9.20am, and then finally back inland over Parramatta at 9.30am.

Eight death-defying pilots will fly in formation over the city, and with clear skies forecast for Saturday morning, they should be easily visible from balconies and backyards across Sydney. While the pilots will be maneuvering around each other at close quarters, they'll still be the requisite 1.5-metres apart and observing physical distancing (several thousand feet in the air).