An Evening with Matty Matheson

The celebrity chef and 'It's Suppertime' host is headed to Sydney for a live chat

Canadian TV chef and hat enthusiast, Matty Matheson, is coming to Australia for a national run of talks. Matheson is taking the stage solo to chat about his life and career as a chef and host of show's like It's Suppertime, Dead Set on Life, and regular segments on Vice's Munchies.

Given his no holds barred style of presenting, you can expect a night where there are no scripters or ad breaks to go to some interesting places. Sure, you might be more used to heading to Oxford Art Factory for a gig of shredding guitars or pulsing electro, but on Sunday June 23, it'll be standing room only as 500 people cram in to hear from the gregarious chef.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Tue May 21 for $49 a pop.