For the first time in over 20 years, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal will be heading to Australia as part of a two-day talking tour dubbed 'An Evening With Shaquille O’Neal'.

In partnership with La Trobe Financial, the four-time NBA championship winner and Hall of Famer will be speaking at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne on Thursday 25 August 2022 and The Star Centre in Sydney on Friday 26 August 2022.

The beloved NBA champion and business mogul will be sharing his tips for success, offering unplugged and uncensored conversations about his life, and touching on many unspoken moments throughout his decorated career on and off the court.

Standing at well over two meters tall, O’Neal was a formidable force during his 19-year career for six teams, winning the NBA Rookie of the Year before going on to win four championships and becoming a 15-time All Star and NBA MVP. More recently being selected to be in NBA 75th Anniversary team alongside the greatest players in the league’s history.

The sports legend later earned a PhD in Leadership and Education and used his newfound knowledge to give back to the community through various philanthropic programs.

O’Neal has also successfully branched out into the restaurant business among other lucrative business ventures, to gather an estimated $400m net worth. Between his work as a sports analyst, and business mogul he has also been DJ-ing around the world at the biggest music festivals under the moniker ‘DJ DIESEL”, and he also has four rap albums to his name.

As all you 90s kids will know, Shaq has been credited as one of the most dominant players to ever hit the NBA courts, and whose larger-than-life personality has served him very well for years after his sporting retirement. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 31 and start from $79, with exclusive VIP and Meet and Greet packages available.