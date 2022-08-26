Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

An Evening With Shaquille O’Neal

  • Things to do, Talks and discussions
  • The Star, Darling Harbour
Shaquille O'Neal sits in front of a portrait, only a tilted crown visible while he holds his trophies
Photograph: Supplied
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

NBA giant, Shaquille O'Neal is heading to Australia for a series of intimate speaking events

For the first time in over 20 years, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal will be heading to Australia as part of a two-day talking tour dubbed 'An Evening With Shaquille O’Neal'.

In partnership with La Trobe Financial, the four-time NBA championship winner and Hall of Famer will be speaking at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne on Thursday 25 August 2022 and The Star Centre in Sydney on Friday 26 August 2022.

The beloved NBA champion and business mogul will be sharing his tips for success, offering unplugged and uncensored conversations about his life, and touching on many unspoken moments throughout his decorated career on and off the court.

Standing at well over two meters tall, O’Neal was a formidable force during his 19-year career for six teams, winning the NBA Rookie of the Year before going on to win four championships and becoming a 15-time All Star and NBA MVP. More recently being selected to be in NBA 75th Anniversary team alongside the greatest players in the league’s history.

The sports legend later earned a PhD in Leadership and Education and used his newfound knowledge to give back to the community through various philanthropic programs.

O’Neal has also successfully branched out into the restaurant business among other lucrative business ventures, to gather an estimated $400m net worth. Between his work as a sports analyst, and business mogul he has also been DJ-ing around the world at the biggest music festivals under the moniker ‘DJ DIESEL”, and he also has four rap albums to his name. 

As all you 90s kids will know, Shaq has been credited as one of the most dominant players to ever hit the NBA courts, and whose larger-than-life personality has served him very well for years after his sporting retirement. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 31 and start from $79, with exclusive VIP and Meet and Greet packages available.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
The Star
80 Pyrmont St
Pyrmont
Sydney
2009
Contact:
www.star.com.au
1800 700 700
Price:
From $79
Opening hours:
24 hours

Dates and times

10:00 amThe Star From $79
Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.