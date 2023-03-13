Featuring beautiful details and illuminating a warm glow, mosaic lamps create a relaxing and calm sanctuary in the home. Originating approximately 500 years ago in Anatolia, handcrafted mosaic lamps traditionally incorporate colours of Ottoman cultures, and are still very much used – and loved today all around the world. Discover more about traditional Turkish art and learn how to make your very own mosaic lamp with Art Masterclass, a boutique art studio located in Darlinghurst. Art Masterclass offers a mix of traditional art workshops (the first place in Australia to do so), as well as ceramic painting classes. Before you come to the workshop, choose the lamp you want to create from nine options including an Aladdin lamp, a swan lamp and a moon lamp. Then, over two and a half hours, you and your friends will learn the techniques of this ancient craft from a skilled artist, including assembling geometric patterning, as well as techniques for laying the tiles (tesserae). Step by step you’ll be guided to create your own traditional Turkish mosaic table lamp, which you can take home straight to the pool room. Plus, enjoy Turkish tea and Turkish delight, as well as housemade Turkish shortbread cookies throughout the workshop. A fresh and original idea for hen’s weekends, birthday parties, team bonding days and kids’ parties (they cater for ages six and up), Art Masterclass is a great way to relax and have fun with art, while spending time with your gang. All abilities are welcom