Ask the night mayor: once lockdown ends, put your couch in storage

Sydney's 'night mayor' Mike Rodrigues on why happy hour starts at 4pm every day and why you won't need a couch anymore

Mike Rodrigues is Sydney's inaugural 24-hour economy commissioner, affectionately called the 'night mayor' of Sydney. Mike is also Time Out's former managing director and knows a thing or two about going out in the Emerald City. As we all cope with lockdown and dream of a day when it'll finally be over, we asked Mike for his predictions for Sydney's nightlife and how we can help support Sydney's cultural scene.

What lessons about Sydney's nightlife did we learn about coming out of lockdown last year?

“You don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone.” We thought lockout was bad, but lockdown made us appreciate things we maybe took for granted, be it having a meal in a restaurant, watching live music or taking a holiday. It also shone a light on the importance of human connection – at day and at night. We are social creatures, and being unable to get together is hard for everyone.

How can Sydneysiders support their favourite nightlife spots during lockdown?

Many venues have survived the pandemic but still really need our support, especially now. If you have the means, don’t save all your cash for the next plane out of here. Invest some in the many creative hospitality businesses that bring life and soul to our city by ordering in lockdown treats. Contrary to popular belief, the “F” in TGIF is for Four O’Clock, not Friday. Mark the occasion daily!

How can Sydney revitalise its nightlife when lockdown ends?

Vax to the max. Let's take our enthusiasm for winning gold in Tokyo and level up NSW's score on the global vaccine leaderboard. Then, remove your couch from your living room. You won’t be needing that for a while. Then, observing health guidelines, turn out in numbers so the businesses that are currently on life support can get back on their feet quickly. There will be any number of events and things to do. And you know where to go to find out that info!

What’s your role as the 24-hour economy commissioner for Sydney?

I’m the first 24-hour economy commissioner in NSW, so there is no precedent. A big part is delivering a strategy that makes Sydney and NSW one of the great global nighttime destinations. But given the current circumstances, my focus is making sure government supports the sector through lockdown and reopening. So, we’ve rolled out support for people and businesses immediately affected by the restrictions but know that’s only part of the job.

I’m also working to make sure we have a viable sector once lockdown is lifted. That includes being a champion for industry within government and working with partners in state and local government to bring relief before the recovery. Despite the many challenges, I’m still hugely optimistic about the future. We have moved on from lockout laws and bans on mirror balls and have a plan to build our nightlife back better. These are tough times, but better days are ahead.

What’s the biggest trend you are seeing in how people are choosing to go out?

Right now in Sydney? Er...

We’ve developed a new appreciation for the public domain and open space. This generation will never take that for granted again. Who's it for? How do we want to use it? These are things that the pandemic has had us rapidly rethink.

More generally we’ve got oh so used to seamless entertainment on demand. What we want, we get with two thumb clicks at home. Personalised, frictionless going out experiences where control is in the hands of the user – that's where we are headed. You see this in things like immersive experiences, order-at-table and contactless payment.

Sydney is a great city, but it doesn’t seem to embrace culture and the arts as well as Melbourne. Why do you think that is?

“Doesn’t seem” is the operative phrase. Sydney has certain natural assets and a temperate climate that Melbourne doesn’t, which perhaps leads to more of an indoor culture for our Victorian neighbours. But I don’t buy the idea that Sydneysiders are more at home at the beach than an art gallery. We have incredible cultural assets, not least the world’s most iconic cultural building in the Opera House, plus world-class museums, galleries and live performance venues.

I’ve never been more optimistic about the potential for the creative industries to shape the future of Sydney: one that is truly inclusive, diverse and inspiring for residents and visitors alike. You’ve just got to want it. Do you? I do.