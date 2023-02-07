Time Out says

This is what you get when you add basketball with rollerskating and WorldPride

This is a combo we haven’t seen before, but we’re here for it. During Sydney WorldPride, the Queer Sporting Alliance (QSA) will be putting on an event called Ba-skate-ball Jam, a big ol’ queer basketball game and roller disco, all wrapped up in one colossal sporty party in the Rocks, for one night only on February 23. Get it, ba-skate-ball?

Spectators will be able to watch a line-up of special guests (soon to be announced) go head-to-head in an exhibition basketball match, hosted by the nation’s first non-binary TV host, Brihony Dawson (they/them).

The half-time show will, of course, be all about skating – there will be a performance by one of Australia’s best ‘roller dance groups’, RollerFit – a group of artistic and rhythmic skaters.

That’s going to get you in the mood to roll, so once the whistle blows on the game, the basketball court will turn into a roller disco floor, where everyone’s invited to take a spin to funky tunes and colourful lights. There will be prizes for the best moves.

Rollerskate rookies, don’t worry. The event is also open to beginner skaters – RollerFit coaches will be on hand to help visitors find their feet. You don’t even need your own pair or skates or safety gear, they’ll lend you some. (Though note that skates are limited, so if you do have a pair, bring ’em.)

Tickets are just $10 online, and all proceeds will go towards supporting Queer Sporting Alliance programs, so they can welcome more LGBTIQA+ folk to, as they say, “Come Out and Play”.

This is an all-ages, alcohol-free event, and there will be all-gender bathrooms. It’s also accessible (it's step-free, and there will be auto double doors, two mobility parking spots and an Auslan interpreter).

This event is presented by sportswear brand Champion, which supports the QSA by providing ongoing funding and sports gear. The brand has just launched its 2023 Pride collection, with 100 per cent of profits from these products going to the QSA. See the range here, though you're best off purchasing in-store, where you can personalise your gear with a series of Pride patches.

To find out more about the Queer Sporting Alliance and how they go about ensuring LGBTIQA+ folk can enjoy community sport, click here.

