Your ultimate guide to all the coolest things to do and see in Sydney during WorldPride

So, WorldPride is coming to Sydney early in 2023 and, all in all, we're pretty bloody excited about it. Come Feburary 17, our humble Harbour City will come aflame with a myriad of brilliant, awe-inspiring and all-round fabulous happenings of the like and magnitude that Sydney hasn't seen since the 2000 Olympics.

On top of all the crazy wild parties that will sweep Sydneytown from Feburary 17 to March 5 2023, Sydney will also be injected with over 300 incredible events for WorldPride – and honestly, we don't want to miss a single one of them. From First Nations gathering spaces, to giant flower installations and glittering fancy dance balls – to the Harbour Bridge itself – all four corners of Sydney will come alive with so many things to do this season.

We've put together a list of the best things you can do in Sydney during WorldPride. Some of them are official WorldPride events, others are just really cool things filled with queer magic that will be on in town both during WorldPride, and in some cases, long after.

Read on, and get keen.