A drag queen in a colourful gown and a bright pink wig poses in front of Sydney Harbour
Photograph: Supplied/Sydney World Pride

The best things to do during Sydney WorldPride 2023

Your ultimate guide to all the coolest things to do and see in Sydney during WorldPride

Written by
Maya Skidmore
So, WorldPride is coming to Sydney early in 2023 and, all in all, we're pretty bloody excited about it. Come Feburary 17, our humble Harbour City will come aflame with a myriad of brilliant, awe-inspiring and all-round fabulous happenings of the like and magnitude that Sydney hasn't seen since the 2000 Olympics. 

On top of all the crazy wild parties that will sweep Sydneytown from Feburary 17 to March 5 2023, Sydney will also be injected with over 300 incredible events for WorldPride – and honestly, we don't want to miss a single one of them. From First Nations gathering spaces, to giant flower installations and glittering fancy dance balls – to the Harbour Bridge itself – all four corners of Sydney will come alive with so many things to do this season. 

We've put together a list of the best things you can do in Sydney during WorldPride. Some of them are official WorldPride events, others are just really cool things filled with queer magic that will be on in town both during WorldPride, and in some cases, long after. 

Read on, and get keen.

The best things to do in Sydney for WorldPride 2023

Get floral and fabulous at Fleurs de Villes: Pride
Photograph: Supplied

Get floral and fabulous at Fleurs de Villes: Pride

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Sydney

Sydney flower fans, get ready. Something very magic this way comes with WorldPride, and frankly, we’re not ready. This floral exhibition is unlike any other seen in Sydneytown – it showcases life-size mannequins dressed entirely in intricate and immense flower designs. The exhibition plays homage to inspirational members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community, from the present and the past, in a fabulous and flowery format that has to be seen to be believed. 

Read more
Walk across the Harbour Bridge for the Sydney WorldPride Pride March
Photograph: Supplied/Sydney WorldPride

Walk across the Harbour Bridge for the Sydney WorldPride Pride March

  • Things to do
  • Sydney

During the glittery proceedings of Sydney WorldPride, traffic will come to a halt on the Sydney Harbour Bridge as 50,000 people in their brightest colours will walk across the iconic Sydney landmark in a powerful international statement of visibility. Not to be confused with the annual Sydney Mardi Gras Parade (which will make a mighty return to Oxford Street in 2023), the Pride March on March 5 will be a historic moment on the final day of the Sydney WorldPride festival.

Read more
Wander through Absolutely Queer at the Powerhouse
Photograph: Zan Wimberly

Wander through Absolutely Queer at the Powerhouse

  • Museums
  • Ultimo

A brand-new exhibition celebrating the wild beauty of contemporary queer creativity is landing at the Powerhouse Museum for WorldPride, and we’re excited. Starting on February 17, 2023, this massive showcase of the gorgeously diverse works of Sydney’s LGBTQI+ artists, designers, performers and makers will light up the Powerhouse Ultimo until December 2023. It's a dazzling exhibition that already looks set to blow our collective minds, and entry is free. That's right – free. We love that. 

Read more
Do the Pride Climb on the Harbour Bridge
Photograph: Destination NSW

Do the Pride Climb on the Harbour Bridge

  • Things to do
  • The Rocks

This WorldPride, Sydney’s most famous walk is getting a rainbow glow-up. Starting on February 17, the folks over at Sydney BridgeClimb are coming through with Pride Climb, a brand-new climb experience across the Harbour Bridge. Pride Climb is a three-hour long summit climbing experience of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, with a special twist – climbers get to fly tiny rainbow flags and pose for photos with some fabulous drag queens on the summit. On top of getting to meet a vibrant drag queen a staggering 134 metres above Sydney, you'll also get a guided audio history tour of the bridge and its Sydney surrounds.

Read more
Walk on rainbows with the Wonder Mama Drag Queen Walking Tour
Photograph: Supplied/ Wonder Mama

Walk on rainbows with the Wonder Mama Drag Queen Walking Tour

  • Things to do
  • Darlinghurst

If you like history, wild queer stories and world-famous drag queens, this experience is one for you. Run by Wonder Mama, Sydney’s very own superhero drag queen, this LGBTQI+ walking tour of Sydney’s queer district is all about remembering and celebrating the unbelievable stories of all the wonderful people who once (and still) call this rainbow-filled corner of Sydney home.

Read more
Get glittery at the Mardi Gras Fair Day
Photograph: Sydney Mardi Gras/Markham Lane

Get glittery at the Mardi Gras Fair Day

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals

Don we now our eco-glitter and sunscreen – Fair Day is back on, baby! Returning to Victoria Park on Sunday, February 19, Fair Day eases you into Mardi Gras season with its mix of party, picnic and amazing live music. As always, there are food stalls, eclectic markets and LGBTQIA+ community information booths. This year's Fair Day will be in town in tune with WorldPride, meaning that everything has had a glow-up. You can expect to dance the day away with multiple stages, dancefloors and peformance acts, with the line-up including Carla Wehbe, Mama de Leche, Penelope Pettigrew and The Buoys. 

Read more
