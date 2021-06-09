This Parisian party by the harbour is back with more melting cheeses, fine wine and wintery entertainment

Experience the best parts of France – food, wine, art and performance – without leaving the city at Sydney’s celebration of Bastille Day (Jul 14). The (totally free) festival will take over Circular Quay for five days with food villages, wine bars and beer gardens, screenings and free street performances from July 14 to 18.

Having given the festival a miss in 2020 for reasons we need not rehash, the Festival is hosting a more compact version of previous years' events in 2021. More than 70 food stalls and dedicated wine bars are popping up around the area, with stalls dishing up hot mulled wine, Christmas pudding and raclette under a canopy of festooned lights and in front of warm fires.

If you want to stick to tradition, try out French favourites like crêpes, croque monsieur, saucisson (a very French cured sausage), and oozy raclette. You’ll also find dedicated craft beers created for the festival, wine bars scattered around the precinct and genuine Champagne at the French Bubble bar. If you're looking to take a piece of France home, indulge in some smelly cheeses, French truffles, winter preserves, macarons and other sweets.

You’re welcome to roll up to the market and begin feasting, but if you want a structured tasting experience you can grab a 'wine passport' ($37) that gives you a tasting tour of the French regions through the five wine bars taking part in the festival. Book here.

Once you’ve awoken from your cheese and wine coma, check out all the action as street performers bring the pavement to life. While there's no stage this year, you can catch live performances around the precinct.