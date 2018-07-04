Beer, Footy and Food Festival

Watch the Newtown Jets play the Penrith Panthers at this family-friendly day out

Do you miss the old days of Sydney rugby league, when you could sit on the grassy hill and cheer on your team with periodic forays for drinks and snacks? Those days are being revived in a one day, family-friendly, beer food and footy festival down at Henson Park.

Grab the whole clan and set up on a blanket overlooking the oval. In between big hits and passes from the Newtown Jets vs Penrith Panthers, peruse the 20 craft beer stalls and make short work of brews from Shark Island, Philter, Young Henrys, Sauce, Six Strings, Grifter, Batch, Willie and the Boatmen, Waywards, Akasha, Murrays, Stockade, Yullis, Bricklane, Capital, Rocks, cider from Frank Strongs and wine from Urban Winery and Merricks wines



Keeping ballast in your tank will be arepas, jerk chicken, burgers, tacos, barbecue, and Middle Eastern fare, plus sweets from Sweet Spot, Cow and the Moon, Koi Dessert Bar and the Natural Pancake Co.



Got little tackers? They'll be all for the giant slide, ferris wheel, petting zoo, obstacle course, jumping castles and face painters.

Tickets are $17.85 and can be bought in advance or on the door.

