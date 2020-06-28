Listen to this brilliant panel talk about dismantling structural racism in Australia

Founded in 2012 by writer Luke Pearson, the IndigenousX Twitter handle has become an invaluable part of the conversation of this country. Taken over by a different Indigenous host every week, it has helped amplify north of 300 voices, from actors to activists, authors to academics, politicians to uni students.

With Australia experiencing passionate Black Lives Matter protests, part of a global push for equality, many at home have been confronted with the brutal reality of racism in this country, and the continuing tragedy of Aboriginal deaths in custody.

Now IndigenousX will take over Sydney Opera House, hosting a panel discussion between distinguished Professor Larissa Behrendt, former child soldier-turned-lawyer and refugee advocate Deng Thiak Adut, and Queensland barrister Tony McAvoy.

Join them online via the From Our House to Yours digital platform for a live conversation to be recorded on the Joan Sutherland stage this Sunday at 4pm as the panel explores how state-sanctioned violence is enabled and protected by racist ideology, and the role of the protests in pushing for reform.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander viewers are warned that this talk may contain images and voices of deceased persons.

