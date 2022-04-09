Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Blue Mountains Autumn Celebration of the Senses

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Blue Mountains National Park
The night sky at the Blue Mountains
Photograph: Supplied
Advertising

Time Out says

Celebrate the equinox with a series of sensory experiences in the Blue Mountains

Created and curated by Blue Mountains Tourism, the Blue Mountains Autumn Celebration of the Senses is a month-long immersive festival of food, music, history and entertainment in one of NSW's most breathtaking spots. 

Spanning the entire Blue Mountains region over four weekends, Mar 18 – Apr 10, the festival, time to coincide with the equinox, will feature bespoke free and ticketed food and craft beverages, music, art and entertainment events among one of the most recognised ancient landscapes on Earth. Kicking things off, the Hear weekend will bring the musical vibes of the 25th Blue Mountains Music Festival. The weekend of folk, roots and blues music, roving poets and big names like Australia's country queen, Kasey Chambers.

John Butler, Lior and the renowned Mic Conway, Phil Davidson, the Blues Preachers and local favourite Pat Drummond will be strumming all weekend, with other gigs going ahead throughout the region under the Great Southern Nights banner.

March 25-27 is Taste weekend, with a completely over-the-top sensual gothic feast at the historic Hydro Majestic Hotel. Free-flowing frivolity will fill the ballroom as the famous party palace transforms into a darkly sophisticated banquet hall brimming with all that is exotic and sensual. Diners will be treated to a 90-minute immersive dining experience with burlesque performers and four courses designed to pique your senses. Hit up the cellar doors at Megalong Creek Estate and Dryridge Estate in the picturesque Megalong Valley and independent small-batch output Karu Distillery or fill your basket with tree-fresh produce straight from the farm gates along the Bells Line of Road.

April 1-3 is all about vision. Art and entertainment will come alive with stargazing, scavenger hunts, art workshops and light installations on a World Heritage scale. Peep a spectre or two on a Woodford Academy Ghost Tour then keep the mysteries coming with a night of magic, pickpocketing and sleight of hand by the inimitable Harry Milas.

Finally, we arrive at Feel, Apr 8-10. Get in touch with nature and yourself with sunrise/sunset yoga with Jill Day at the Lookout Echo Point overlooking the awe-inspiring Jamison Valley. The Happy Buddha Yoga Studio and Retreat Sessions also help you relax, reconnect and reboot, and where better to experience forest bathing than surrounded by one million square hectares of rugged Blue Mountains bushland?

For the full lineup, head to the Blue Mountains Equinox website here.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
Blue Mountains National Park
Blue Mountains National Park
Blackheath
Sydney
2785
Contact:
www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/visit-a-park/parks/blue-mountains-national-park
Opening hours:
7am-7pm daily

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.