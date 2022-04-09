Time Out says

Created and curated by Blue Mountains Tourism, the Blue Mountains Autumn Celebration of the Senses is a month-long immersive festival of food, music, history and entertainment in one of NSW's most breathtaking spots.

Spanning the entire Blue Mountains region over four weekends, Mar 18 – Apr 10, the festival, time to coincide with the equinox, will feature bespoke free and ticketed food and craft beverages, music, art and entertainment events among one of the most recognised ancient landscapes on Earth. Kicking things off, the Hear weekend will bring the musical vibes of the 25th Blue Mountains Music Festival. The weekend of folk, roots and blues music, roving poets and big names like Australia's country queen, Kasey Chambers.

John Butler, Lior and the renowned Mic Conway, Phil Davidson, the Blues Preachers and local favourite Pat Drummond will be strumming all weekend, with other gigs going ahead throughout the region under the Great Southern Nights banner.

March 25-27 is Taste weekend, with a completely over-the-top sensual gothic feast at the historic Hydro Majestic Hotel. Free-flowing frivolity will fill the ballroom as the famous party palace transforms into a darkly sophisticated banquet hall brimming with all that is exotic and sensual. Diners will be treated to a 90-minute immersive dining experience with burlesque performers and four courses designed to pique your senses. Hit up the cellar doors at Megalong Creek Estate and Dryridge Estate in the picturesque Megalong Valley and independent small-batch output Karu Distillery or fill your basket with tree-fresh produce straight from the farm gates along the Bells Line of Road.

April 1-3 is all about vision. Art and entertainment will come alive with stargazing, scavenger hunts, art workshops and light installations on a World Heritage scale. Peep a spectre or two on a Woodford Academy Ghost Tour then keep the mysteries coming with a night of magic, pickpocketing and sleight of hand by the inimitable Harry Milas.

Finally, we arrive at Feel, Apr 8-10. Get in touch with nature and yourself with sunrise/sunset yoga with Jill Day at the Lookout Echo Point overlooking the awe-inspiring Jamison Valley. The Happy Buddha Yoga Studio and Retreat Sessions also help you relax, reconnect and reboot, and where better to experience forest bathing than surrounded by one million square hectares of rugged Blue Mountains bushland?

For the full lineup, head to the Blue Mountains Equinox website here.