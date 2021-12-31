Get the picnic rugs ready and set up on Tarpeian Lawn for jaw-dropping views of the NYE whizzbangs

If you're not gazing in awe at Sydney's world-famous fireworks at midnight, are you even doing New Year's Eve? But worry not, there's no fear of missing out on those revered pyrotechnics at Bridgeview at the Royal Botanic Garden. For just $260 per person, enjoy one of the closest locations you can get to the iconic fireworks display for one of the lowest ticket prices in town.

For starters, you’ll get exclusive access to Tarpeian Lawn where you can set up a picnic rug with your nearest and dearest. You’ll also get a gourmet picnic hamper included with your ticket, comprising of a bottle of water, an entree of caramelised onion, manchego, and heirloom tomato tartlet, the main course of harvest fresh salad with smoky BBQ corn fed chicken breast, a decadent White Chocolate & raspberry brownie for dessert, then hummus & smokey paprika with toasted Kurrajong kitchen lavosh as a snack, and a delicious late-night supper of Gippsland aged cheddar, Tasmanian Brie, crackers, and quince paste. There are also vegetarian options to choose from.

The relaxed harbourfront location will also be jam-packed full of festivities throughout the evening, with plenty of live entertainment and also a licensed bar to buy drinks from. So what are you waiting for? Gather the squad for a hassle-free, affordable New Year's Eve.

Book online here.