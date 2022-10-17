Sydney
Buckingham House

  • Surry Hills
Time Out says

The HQ for Flourish Australia

Located in the heart of Surry Hills, Buckingham House is the HQ for Flourish Australia, a mental health service dedicated to providing care, advocacy and support to those who need it. 

Details

Address:
43-45
45 Buckingham Street
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Contact:
www.flourishaustralia.org.au
(02) 9393 9240
Opening hours:
Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm

What’s on

Feel Good Fete

It’s a universal truth that we all need to feel good. Whether that be through a guided meditation session, icy ocean dip or snaffling chocolate truffles in a bubble bath, the importance of coming back to ourselves and finding moments of peace, joy and well-being amongst the mayhem of modern life are pretty bloody important. If this vibe resonates with you, then boy, do we have something that you may like.  Enter: Feel Good Fete. On Saturday, October 22, Surry Hills will become host to an excellent (and free) day of yoga, food, art and all-round community good times that are all about raising awareness for mental health. Supporting Flourish Australia, one of Australia’s leading mental health organisations, this sweet day out will be about giving those of us who need a little extra support, community connection – or just simply a fabulous day out on the town, the moment we didn’t know we were waiting for.  Kicking off on Saturday at 10am at Buckingham House in Surry Hills, the fete will run until 4pm, and will involve a beauty and hair booth, therapeutic drumming session, crystals, yoga and, to cap it all off, a truly delectable range of local food stalls. Expect to guzzle some zesty treats from the Lucky Pickle, as well as fresh cinnamon Hungarian donuts from Gabor’s Kurtos – on top of many more delish market options.  To cap off the big-time specialness of the day, attendees will also get the chance to experience a one-of-a-kind mural painted by Archibald winner and Indigenou

