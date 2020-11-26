Build your own succulent terrarium at Little Succers' pop-up studio

For those born without the gift of a green thumb, Little Succers' range of cute, deliverable DIY terrariums featuring hardy succulents were a godsend. While in-person classes were halted for much of the year due to restrictions, you can book in to the build-your-own-terrarium bar at Little Succers' Surry Hills studio from mid-September.



Think of the class as a little like taking your pick at a candy store. You'll walk through stations holding stones, coloured pebbles, vases, decorations, and of course, the little succs. You'll pay $20 to book in your spot to the class, but that's completely deductable against the cost of the elements you use to build your terrarium (to give you some idea, people spend between $40-$120 on the day depending on the size of terrarium they choose to build).



If you want to kick things up a notch, you can also book in for a private party with bottomless dumplings, wine and terrarium building ($135 per person). Check it out.

Book your terrarium building spot online at Little Succers. The classes take place at 1/457 Elizabeth Street, Surry Hills – the next ones are on December 5 to 13.

