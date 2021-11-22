Treat your palate to some award-winning plant-based delights

With vegan diets on the rise globally, companies are getting more and more creative at crafting plant-based food that tastes and feels like meat, or similar, at least. Impossible Foods is the mastermind behind the juicy Impossible Beef you’ve probably heard whispers of. And to celebrate the company’s long-awaited launch in Australia, Sydney cult-favourite sneaker, fried chicken, and champagne bar, Butter is popping up in the Rocks for a never-before-seen setup. Impossible beef is made from 100% plant ingredients and uses 91% less water, 92% fewer emissions, and 92% less land than beef from Australian cows.

Opening on November 26, the Butter x Impossible pop-up will feature seven tasty dishes made with Impossible beef, so you can try out your favourite plant-based burger patty combinations made with bread supplied from the epic Bread & Butter project who donate profits to help those seeking refuge and asylum. Think meat-free cheeseburgers, Aussie burgers, and more, alongside chilli cheese fries.

To finish off your plant-based beef meal, you’ll be able to bite into one of Butter’s world-famous hot cinnamon doughnuts that we know and love. Butter Bar will also be mixing up three refreshing Hennessy and Belvedere cocktails, such as the B Breezy which is served with Belvedere, grapefruit, lime leaf, cranberry, and soda, a Very Special Negroni made with Hennessy, and also the Hennything’s Possible of Hennessy, yuzu, strawberry, Cointreau, lemon, and clarified milk.

This special pop-up will cater to 90 people at a time and is located on Playfair Street just past Argyle Bar and Pony. Alongside the delicious food and drinks at this three month pop-up, you can also expect live music and DJs every week, happy hour from 5-6 pm on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, bottomless brunches, limited edition clothing releases, and more.