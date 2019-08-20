This backyard movie night will shock audiences with this year’s theme

The University of Sydney is rolling out the red carpet for the eighth edition of the Chippo Film Festival. This grassroots movie movement gives local videographers the chance to get their short films played on the big screen, and gives audiences a free first look at indie motion pictures with a red carpet experience.

The festival first dug its roots in the literal backyards of USYD movie-lovers, and now sets up its screenings at the Sydney Uni courtyard. Anyone can submit their short film until October 1, as long as it runs for no longer than five minutes. The theme that entrants must adhere to this year is ‘yikes’, which encompases anything alarming or astonishing. Whether it’s used for comic effect or jumpscares, that’s up to the amateur director.

You’re encouraged to dress smartly, and there’s normally a raucous afterparty where you can talk film history and rumple your tux on the dancefloor.