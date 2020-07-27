Christmas Gin Palooza

Celebrate the (Christmas) spirit that’s taking over the city

Update, 4 Aug 2020: Due to concerns relating to the current health crisis, Gin Palooza's September dates have been postponed until December 4 and 5. Tickets for the original September dates will still be valid for the December event.

To say Sydneysiders are partial to the occasional gin would be quite the understatement. We’re knocking it back year-round in classic G&Ts and exotic G and teas, in shades of pink or in crystal clear martinis, at garden parties and in edgy underground bars. In short, we can't get enough of the stuff.

So it's little wonder that the debut of a dedicated gin festival in King Street Wharf, first hosted by the Australian Gin Distillers Association last year, proved to be a big hit. This year, Gin Palooza was originally planned for September, but was subsequently pushed back to December due to concerns over the current health crisis. In any event, it's arriving just in time to lift our (Christmas) spirits after one helluva 2020.

The festival will be showcasing more than 160 gins by 33 craft gin distillers, sourced from across the country. Boutique outfits and major brands will rub shoulders, including proud gin houses such as Martin Distillation Company, Newry Distillery, Distillery Botanic, Prohibition Liquor Co, Barossa Distilling, Manly Spirits, Settlers Spirits, Ambleside Distillers and Giniversity.

A full list of the exhibiting distilleries can be found on the Gin Palooza website. General admission tickets to Gin Palooza start from $60, which includes unlimited tastings, and in according with government advice, the event will observe a CovidSafe plan to ensure the safety of all attendees.