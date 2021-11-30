Get into the festive spirit and be kinder to the planet with green wreath-making workshops, sustainable Santa photos, and more

Calling all Inner West folk in need of a little bit of festive cheer. Partnering with local artists, Marrickville Metro has undergone a tree-mendous and eco-minded Christmas makeover. Think sustainable and upcycled Santa sets and decorations, vibrant lights that will wow even the most grumpy grinch (including the Marrickville Christmas Star, made from recycled plastic), a local makers market, and festive activities for both young and old – all with sustainability and community at the fore.

Yes, the Inner West’s Christmas Wonderland will of course feature the Santa photos we know and love, but there will also be a bunch of activities and workshops to encourage us all to have a more eco-conscious Christmas. Instead of buying a plastic wreath, why not make your own at the Festive Succulent Wreath workshop, with bookings available on Wednesday, December 8 and Thursday, December 16. There’s also a Christmas slime-making workshop on December 4, perfect for the little ones.

The popular Marrickville art and design store, Hypmotive is also crafting up a Christmas Makers Market this year which will pop up in Marrickville Metro. The Makers Market will showcase 20 local makers – both emerging and established – on the weekend of December 11-12 from 10am until 4pm on the ground floor, ideal for last-minute Christmas gifts. You can expect to find one-of-a-kind artworks, souvenirs, jewellery, homewares and more.