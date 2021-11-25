Sydney’s Christmas lights will illuminate the city alongside a host of roving entertainment and festive fun to celebrate the season

Sydneysiders spent almost a quarter of 2021 in lockdown, and just as we’ve emerged from such a gruelling period under stay-at-home orders, little miss La Niña has swept in to wash out the summer. So it’s fair to say that what the city needs right now is a little festive cheer. Well, that’s exactly what Sydney will be getting from November 25, as the annual Christmas lights once more light up streets and squares all over town. There will also be a program of carol singing, roving entertainers and other festive fun for Sydneysiders to enjoy.

More than 85,000 bulbs will be twinkling, come rain or shine, throughout December and into 2022, including those strung around 11 Christmas trees dotted throughout the city. The most dazzling of all will be located at Martin Place, the traditional epicentre of Sydney’s Chrissie celebrations, which marks its 50th year hosting the tallest decorated tree in NSW in 2021. This year’s tree will also feature a 15 minute light and music display that will play on repeat throughout the festive season.

One thing that is new this year will be a dynamic ‘light display’ staged on the QVB, which will feature a kaleidoscope of colours illuminating the grand entrance of Sydney’s heritage-listed luxury retail hub. There will also be light installations across the Druitt Street side of the building, made up of more than 7000 bulbs spanning a 260-square-metre area. And Christmas shoppers should also keep an eye out for two giant glowing stars that will be shining down on Pitt Street Mall.

The choirs program will run from December 1-21 at the Martin Place Christmas tree and December 17-24 on George Street from 6-8pm. Entertainment will be staged at lunchtime and in the evenings from Wednesday to Sunday in the city centre and Thursday to Sunday in suburban areas of the city. The celebrations will run throughout December until January.